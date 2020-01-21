Lewis Parton is hitting the slopes with GB side

Lewis Parton, who is 12-years-old, will compete in both the slalom and the giant slalom events at the Children’s International Ski Races which began this morning and run through to Sunday.

The Madeley Academy pupil first began ski racing aged just six at Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre.

After impressing in races across the UK, the youngster was spotted by ski academy Ambition Racing which then led to him competing in events across Europe.

And after winning a race in Austria earlier this month, Lewis was selected for the British Children’s Ski Team.

The youngster will compete in Slovakia today and tomorrow before heading to the Czech Republic where the competition continues on Friday and Saturday. “Lewis was astonished to get picked for the British Children’s Ski Team,” said his mum Sue Parton.

“A lot of children get chosen to be a part of the selection process. But the competition is very strong so when we told him he had made the GB team he honestly thought we were joking.

“He’s loved the sport from the first day we took him to our local slope in Telford and now he is in Slovakia competing in the under-14 slalom and giant slalom.

“He competes today and tomorrow, then has a few days training before competing again in the Czech Republic on Friday and Saturday.