Cradley Heathens legend Greg Hancock taking break from racing

Hancock, who currently races with King's Lynn, has made the decision to be alongside his wife while she battles cancer.

The five-time world champion and eight-time USA national champion began his career at Cradley, racing with the Heathens from 1989 to 1996.

In a statement issued online, Cradley sent their best wishes to the 48-year-old and his family.

"Everyone at the Heathens, both past and present, would like to send our very best wishes to club legend Greg Hancock and his family." read the statement.

Greg’s wife Jennie is facing a battle with breast cancer and Greg is taking a break from racing to be with her.



"Stay strong guys."

Hancock has featured for numerous clubs over a career spanning 30 years, including spells at Coventry, Oxford, Reading and Poole, as well as racing abroad.