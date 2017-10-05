Andrew Bladen's daily racing tip

Over the course of the week, Andrew will be offering his selection for the upcoming days of racing, take a look at his daily offerings to see whether you could pocket some cash.

Monday December 11th

1.30 Southwell Pastamakesufaster

David Evans' filly made all at Goodwood in September, and despite not managing to repeat that success in a listed race at Deauville last time, she takes on lesser opposition here on her fibresand debut and if taking to the surface she should have too many guns for this lot here.

Tuesday December 12th

2.10 Lingfield Gracious John

David Evans' charge took this race last year off a 6lb higher mark, and he returned to winning ways at Leicester in October.

Not at his best last time at Nottingham, he can be expected to be back on his game here.

Advertising

Wednesday December 13th

2.00 Lingfield Shyron

This six year old has really been given a chance by the handicapper, racing here a mark 8lb lower than his last winning rating. Denied a clear run on his last visit here when third to Gulliver in a stronger race than this, he again found trouble at a crucial stage at Chelmsford on his next start.

He can be exasperating but warrants one more chance here.

Advertising

Thursday December 14th

2.10 Taunton Quarenta

Jonjo O'Neill's charge had been progressing well and won at Warwick in October before finding the demands of Cheltenham too much in two competitive races.

Dropped 2lb by the assessor, he also has the benefit of the 7lb claim of the trainer's son and has a good chance of resuming winning ways here at this easier track.

Friday December 15th

3.05 Cheltenham Kingswell Theatre

Michael Scudamore's eight year old made all over this country course last month, gamely holding off the challenge of French raider Vicomte Du Seuil and he is taken to repeat that feat off a 6lb higher mark.

Horses that win once over this course often go on to win here several times and he could be one to follow whenever he runs here.

Saturday December 16th

3.40 Cheltenham Lamanver Odyssey

Harry Fry's mare looked one to follow when staying on strongly to beat Midnight Tune at Wincanton last month and although she has been raised 6lb by the handicapper she is clearly progressive and can be expected to find the necessary improvement to win again here.