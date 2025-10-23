Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announce they are leaving Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have announced they are leaving the BBC dance programme.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, the co-hosts, who have fronted the series together since 2014, said they would be leaving the show together at the end of the current series.

“We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream,” they said.

The duo will leave their presenting roles on Strictly at the end of the latest series (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

“We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show.

“They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.

“We will cry when we say the last “keep dancing” but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.”

Claudia Winkleman, left, and Tess Daly, were both made MBEs for services to Broadcasting in 2025 (Ian West/PA)

Daly, 56, presented the series since it first launched in 2004 alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, while Winkleman, 53, fronted its weekday companion show, It Takes Two.

The TV presenter eventually moved on to host the Sunday night results show alongside Daly and joined the main show every Saturday from 2014, after Sir Bruce stepped down.

The pair picked up the entertainment programme gong at the Bafta TV Awards in 2024 and were made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours for their services to broadcasting.

Following the announcement, the duo both shared separate posts on their Instagram pages with a string of photographs.

Winkleman said: “It’s very difficult to put into words exactly what Strictly has meant to me. It’s been the greatest relationship of my career.

“I’ve always believed it’s best to leave a party before you’re fully ready to go and I know the new hosts will be magnificent, I look forward to watching them take Strictly to new heights. As for Tess – I’m so so lucky I got to stand next to you. You’re funny, kind, whip smart and a true friend and I love you.”

Winkleman began her career as a TV and radio presenter fronting a range of BBC TV shows including Comic Relief and The Great British Sewing Bee.

She went on to present a range of programmes on BBC Radio 2 until 2024, including the comedy quiz series Hot Gossip, the Claudia Winkleman Arts Show and Claudia On Sunday.

The Bafta-winning broadcaster also presents the hit BBC game show The Traitors, and its spin-off series, The Celebrity Traitors, and won best entertainment performance at the 2023 awards.

Daly also shared a statement which read: “Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It’s felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004.

“From that very first series, I had the great honour of standing alongside the incomparable Sir Bruce Forsyth. Brucie set the tone for everything that Strictly became: warmth, wit, connection and pure showbiz magic.

“Thank you for the laughter, the friendship and the countless memories over all these years. You’ve filled my heart in ways I’ll never forget. I’ll miss you all so much.

“To my beloved Claud – what an absolute joy and pleasure it has been sharing this adventure with you. You’re one of a kind, and I’ll treasure every giggle, every live show, and every backstage moment we’ve shared. I’m so grateful to have you as my friend for life.”

Daly first appeared on TV in 1999 as the host of The Big Breakfast’s Find Me A Model competition on Channel 4.

She went on to present a range of shows and awards including ITV’s makeover show Home On Their Own, replacing Ulrika Jonsson in 2003, co-hosted Channel 5’s Back To Reality with Richard Bacon and presented the annual charity appeal show BBC Children In Need numerous times.