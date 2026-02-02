Readers' Letters: A note of thanks for those who deliver our papers, plus a picture from the archives of young evacuees pausing for a cup of tea

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Thank-you to paper deliverers

The recent spell of cold, icy weather made me think of the youngsters who deliver our newspapers without fail in all weathers.

If you have your paper delivered, spare a thought for those youngsters who get up in the dark and battle the elements so that you can read your newspaper over breakfast in the warmth of your home. You might argue that you pay for delivery and that your paper boy or girl receives that payment, but some of that money goes to cover admin and drivers dropping off the newspapers. They are notoriously badly paid and that is why it is only youngsters who do this job.

Our 16-year-old son gets up at 7am on a Saturday and Sunday and delivers a big pile of papers in all weathers. I was surprised that only one kind customer chose to thank him at Christmas with a small tip. Surely our young people who reliably deliver newspapers deserve a thank you and acknowledgement that what they do is valued?

We need to look after them otherwise there may come a time when there is no one willing to go out in the early morning to deliver our newspapers.

Diane Monether, Shrewsbury

Retiring from tools charity

For over 20 years I have been the local collector for Tools for Self Reliance. TfSR is a charity based in Southampton. These tools (which have covered a wide range of items) are sent to various African countries. There TfSR engage with local organisations that arrange the training of people and the placement of the equipment as they start up small businesses.

In October of this year I had intended to retire having reached age 90. Events have brought that forward. The Aston on Clun collection and repair workshop will close quite soon. Age is the main factor although some changes in the HQ arrangements and with a sister group in south Wales have been factors also.