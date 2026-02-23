'The NHS: a national treasure, but not without its flaws' - your letters, plus No vote campaigners hit the streets in a 1975 snapshot
From the NHS and work-life reflections to local infrastructure, tax fairness, and public communication - your letters this Monday.
Let’s be honest about the NHS
Does the NHS being a national treasure stop us and it being honest about not everything being right within it?
Yes funding is a problem, closing cottage hospitals was a mistake, governments not telling the public straight taxes must rise to fund it is a mistake, but of course funding will always be a problem.
With the number of inquiries into failings within the NHS proving it is not perfect that has to be balanced against the fact that there are 1.5 million people working within the English NHS alone, so can it ever be perfect? There are no easy answers. I suspect that the NHS only manages to carry on with a lot of goodwill.
But just a thought, when hospitals are overwhelmed we are always shown queuing ambulances, patients in corridors and staff looking at computer screens. What if half of those staff were instead looking at patients. Would that help?
Peter Steggles, Rushbury
Get out of bed and into work
Get them out to work
That’s where life begins
They might not be that keen at first
But they’ll thank you in the end!
Get them out of bed
So that they might claim the day
Instead of lying there like the dead
As the day just slips away!
For they must be as ‘aweary, aweary’
As Tennyson’s Mariana
Each day grey and dreary