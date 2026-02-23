'The NHS: a national treasure, but not without its flaws' - your letters, plus No vote campaigners hit the streets in a 1975 snapshot

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Let’s be honest about the NHS

Does the NHS being a national treasure stop us and it being honest about not everything being right within it?

Yes funding is a problem, closing cottage hospitals was a mistake, governments not telling the public straight taxes must rise to fund it is a mistake, but of course funding will always be a problem.

With the number of inquiries into failings within the NHS proving it is not perfect that has to be balanced against the fact that there are 1.5 million people working within the English NHS alone, so can it ever be perfect? There are no easy answers. I suspect that the NHS only manages to carry on with a lot of goodwill.

But just a thought, when hospitals are overwhelmed we are always shown queuing ambulances, patients in corridors and staff looking at computer screens. What if half of those staff were instead looking at patients. Would that help?

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

Get out of bed and into work

Get them out to work

That’s where life begins

They might not be that keen at first

But they’ll thank you in the end!

Get them out of bed

So that they might claim the day

Instead of lying there like the dead

As the day just slips away!

For they must be as ‘aweary, aweary’

As Tennyson’s Mariana

Each day grey and dreary