'It's like patching a leaking boat: the state of our roads' - your letters, plus a snapshot of Attingham Park’s college days

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Pothole issue out of control

The article on potholes illustrates the serious state of our county and Britain’s roads. Picture No. 8 (front page, Feb 14) clearly illustrates the current and future deterioration of that particular road. The dark longitudinal line from the pothole into the distance is the result of poor work man ship at the time of laying the new surface. This joint should be cut and sealed with hot bitumen, Preston Street in Shrewsbury a classic example of this.

The cost of repairing 20,000 potholes since May will soon be lost when resurfacing will be required. In 1990 potholes were costing £50 per repair! I recall a few years ago Shropshire Council appointed a pothole consultant at £1,000 per day, it would seem they have not heeded his advice! So why have Britain’s roads been allowed to deteriorate to the debacle we have today? When county councils disbanded their county surveyor and divisional surveyor system, they had their own individual budgets and worked to them. I have a treasured photograph of the county surveyor and his surveyors taken in the 1960s, when I had the privilege of working for them in all forms of highway maintenance, along with their counterparts in the UK. They were dedicated to their roads and tax payer.

My forecast for the future? The pothole pandemic is out of control, we do not have the resources, irrespective of finance, being available to restore our roads to an acceptable standard. Our industry, way back in the early 90s was emphasizing the importance of preventative maintenance by surface dressing, and waterproofing our roads. No one listened hence the pothole pandemic! It is like patching a leaking boat!

Stephen Bridgwater, Shrewsbury

Being gaslit on immigration