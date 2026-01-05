Reader voices concerns over 'tacky nylon flags' on A49, and Prince Philip visits a Telford estate in a 1972 picture throwback

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Flags childish and upsetting

The proliferation of brand-new tacky nylon flags on the A49 between Bayston Hill and Meole Brace is a major distraction and road hazard - particularly for someone who finds them upsetting and reminiscent of some banana republic or totalitarian state.

How could our great country have allowed this childish playground behaviour?

There is nothing that they represent on that section of road other than bombastic nationalism.

I know people who find them intimidating.

Those hoisting these flags should think carefully before they need hospital treatment or social care and all the people who have been doing this work have gone elsewhere to more welcoming countries. As an environmentalist I can’t help noticing that all the plastic ties from previous flags lower down the lamp posts are being left in situ, they will deteriorate into micro plastics unless removed and anyway they look a mess. The very fact that this is being done in a clandestine way (under cover of darkness?) and with undisclosed funding should be enough to raise the alarm.

These people have no mandate - it would be wise to stop them sooner rather the later.

Vicky Barnes, Condover

Shirehall process is a real concern

The news that at a Shropshire Council meeting the officers of the authority expected the elected members to rubber-stamp their plan to demolish the Shirehall is cause for concern.

The fact that our councillors received details of this proposition only 24 hours before the meeting raises serious questions as to who is actually calling the shots at Shropshire Council.