'Tight budgets mean every penny counts for charities, argues reader' - Your Letters and a nostalgic Christmas scene from the archive

Ideas on how to save money

Finances are so tight for many, including charities. Shouldn't there be some real help for them in local and government budgets? Without volunteers they would close and the country would be poorer in many ways.

The NHS has started to use a poor equality paper for letters, at least locally. Surely many businesses and charities could also do the same, it must save money, as would using second class post, wherever possible, for those who need it like me who have not got a posh phone.

A further saving for charities would be cheap rents within towns. Attractive displays in shop windows done by such charities make empty shops into towns and help raise money and recycle goods which helps to stop waste, giving people a chance to get items at a better price.

If charities just say thank you in some way and stop giving gifts and follow up letters and even photos their costs would be much reduced. This doesn't include letters that have come from those children who are in touch with their sponsors, but perhaps animal charities that are adopted for example. Surely if people really want to help they will understand how much more their gift gives to actually support the charity, especially if they are able to Gift Aid a financial donation.

With costs going up every penny does count.

Name and address supplied