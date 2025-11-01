'A little consideration can go a long way to help animals survive Guy Fawkes Night' - Your Letters and a flight from Stourton to Zimbabwe in our Picture from the Past series

Care for pets on Bonfire Night

While Bonfire Night fireworks might be fun for some, for millions of animals in the UK, they’re loud and scary explosions that cause fear and harm – and it’s up to us to keep them safe.

Many dogs, cats and other companion animals who flee in terror sustain cuts, broken bones, or even get hit by vehicles or become lost. Make your home a haven for companion animals by closing windows and curtains and drowning out bangs with white noise, radio or TV. Create cosy hiding places and ensure that any escape routes are sealed – and above all, make sure animals are microchipped and wearing a collar, in case the worst should happen.

Look out for wildlife, too. Before building your bonfire, check for hedgehogs and other small animals who might be curled up in the leaves, and gently relocate them to a safe, comfy spot out of harm’s way.

Remember, remember: a little consideration can go a long way to help animals survive Guy Fawkes Night.

Mimi Bekhechi, PETA Foundation

Why does PM flee abroad?

Sir Keir Starmer since becoming our Prime Minister has spent more time out of the country than in it. Every time there is a problem off he goes on trips abroad to talk about theirs.