'It is heartbreaking to observe the present state of the Church of England' - Your Letters: August 15

STATE OF CofE IS HEARTBREAKING

It is heartbreaking to observe the present state of the Church of England. I say this as a very concerned orthodox Anglican who cannot stomach the Church's current trajectory, as shown by its leadership's public utterances and engagement.

Once Christianity held a pivotal role in our national conversation, underpinning as it did the institutions of state that gave us a parliamentary democracy alongside a constitutional monarchy. These institutions acted as a collective glue, underscored as they were by God. We are reminded of this when a new monarchy is crowned. They are enjoined to the service of the people by the creator. The flourishing of the people and their protection is paramount.

For some reason, there are those within the church who see the monarchy simply as a vehicle to accentuate privilege. Odd that they appear to know so little of the history of their nation and its church.

Sadly, today, many Church of England Bishops prefer to pursue the goal of social justice or environmentalism rather than saving souls, which requires the acknowledgement of sin and repentance from that sin. That Christianity has retreated from the public square is undeniable, but that it has ceased to be its authentic self is quite another issue.