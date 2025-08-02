'Question of the day: Why is our car industry in tatters? ' - Your Letters: August 2

CAR INDUSTRY IS IN A RIGHT STATE

Question of the day why is our car industry in tatters? Every one of our home-grown vehicle manufacturers is struggling for sales due to the not knowing which way the industry is going to take. Is it battery, electric or internal combustion engines models it has to produce? The Chinese have completely sorted out the dilemma they are flooded our market with their excellent affordable range of electric vehicles. Both successive governments, Labour and the Conservative are guilty of not giving the public the necessary information to plan for the future of the inevitable electric vehicle.

The bosses of the Western vehicle original equipment manufacturing also hold a lot of responsibility by allowing the Chinese to have a virtually free run with very little competition for the inevitable changeover from the internal combustion engine to the electric powered vehicle. The writing was on the wall in 2010 when the first battery powered electric vehicle manufactured in Japan came into production.

Any principal engineer chief of any of the main original equipment manufacturers should have realised immediately at full load torque at zero RPM without a gearbox and over 90 per cent efficient, with very few moving parts compared to the internal combustion engine, the age of the internal combustion engine was over.

While the western manufacturers we're wondering and hoping the "weak link" the battery powering the vehicle would delay the change over. China was building brand new mega factories for the sole construction of electric vehicles and batteries. The penny had dropped for them.