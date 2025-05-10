'It is crucial for all new development to include nature in their design' - Your Letters: May 10

GROWTH CAN BE KIND TO NATURE

In 2021 Rachel Reeves announced her ambition to become 'Britain's first green chancellor' - however, now she has the role of Chancellor for the UK Government, her recent announcements on planning and airport expansion make this aim questionable. The UK Government needs to understand that high-quality, sustainable development doesn't need to be at the expense of struggling wildlife or climate.

It’s not a one or the other decision. With some specific changes to the Bill that are easy to agree to now, we can have wilder, healthier homes in the future. Nature is not a blocker to growth. In fact, research by PWC and a review by Sir Partha Dasgupta show that it is crucial for economic growth to happen. It is critical that strong safeguards are embedded to ensure key environmental principles are upheld.

First and foremost, any development should seek first to avoid harm and measures to improve nature should be secured in advance of development where possible. New plans intended to manage development impacts on nature need to be underpinned by scientific evidence and pass a strong legal test that they will significantly boost nature recovery before being adopted. This bill needs to be aspirational. It must take steps to protect and recover nature.

We want ministers to introduce new protections for chalk streams, local wildlife sites and wildbelt. It is crucial for all new development to include nature in their design. It is imperative that the Government recognises that nature is helping growth. When looking at new developments nature and green energy must be included in new housing and business to protect nature and the economy.