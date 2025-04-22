'Can anyone tell me who is paying?' - Your Letters: April 22

WHO'S FUNDING LOTTO RESEACH?

Recently I received a letter from the National Centre for Social Research on a HM Government heading, asking me to complete a 20-minute online survey on my feelings about lotteries, betting and gambling.

As a reward for completing the survey I am promised a £10 voucher which may be spent with love2shop.co.uk. As this appears to be a national survey, there will be an awful lot of £10 vouchers being given away.

Can anyone tell me who is paying for all these £10 vouchers and what is the connection between love2shop.co.uk and the National Centre for Social Research?

In these times of financial difficulties and cutbacks in services, I think it is important to know where the money for such a generous giveaway is coming from, particularly if is funded by government.