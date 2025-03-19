'Can anyone explain the purpose of a two tier letter system?' - Your Letters: March 19

CLASS SYSTEM MAKES NO SENSE

I cannot understand why there should be first and second class letters, and how the second class ones will only be delivered three days a week.

Surely the cost of separation and storing the second class letters will exceed that of having a single class of letter?

Can anyone explain to me the purpose of a two tier letter system and the continued increase in the cost of stamps when all this results in less letters and less revenue for Royal Mail?

We get seven days a week delivery of parcels at all times of the day from private courier companies, so why the reduction in Royal Mail services?

Goods from China arrive in days, and for pence delivery, not pounds, due to efficiency and low wages there.