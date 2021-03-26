LETTER: Win does not gloss over poor decision

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo

No Nuno, you were wrong, wrong, wrong. Just because Wolverhampton Wanderers won at Southampton in the Premier League days after you fielded a squad of youngsters against them in the FA Cup, it does not gloss over your poor decision to play a weakened team.

Before the FA Cup tie, it was apparent to everyone that Wolves were in no danger of relegation. Neither were they going to interfere with European qualification. Simply put – the FA Cup was the only thing to keep their season alive. A quarter-final place awaited the winner, and as it turned out we would be drawn against a Championship side had we progressed. This would have meant we had a very good chance of getting to the semi-finals and would have played at the ‘new Wembley’ stadium.

It seems many managers dismiss our domestic cup competitions as irrelevant, but to the fans a cup run culminating in a Wembley appearance can only happen to some teams once in a lifetime, or a few times in the case of Wolves.

Due to this I believe that Nuno has taken away from our young fans a lifetime opportunity to a) go to Wembley to watch their team, and b) see Coady lift the FA Cup!!

Not all managers are the same Nuno – Guardiola collects League Cups for fun and sends his players out on loan to gain experience. That is why he is so successful, and I really hope the next Wolves manager is similar.

T Turner, Rugeley

