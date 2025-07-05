'Is this how we treat our elders, those who’ve given a lifetime to community and country?' - Your Letters: July 5

BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOW RUINED

My 80-year-old mother has lived in her beautiful Grade II listed home in Staffordshire for over 50 years.

It’s where she raised four children, cared for her husband through Parkinson’s, and served as one of the city’s longest-standing councillors, eventually becoming Mayor and Sheriff.

A pillar of the community in Lichfield and one of the founders of the Twinning Committee, Soroptimist, member of the Conduit Lands. She’s given everything to the city.

Today, she’s left to watch helplessly as a large housing development and new road destroy two centuries of carefully landscaped heritage.

The council bypassed protections tied to the home’s listed status.

My mother didn’t object to the development as she understands the need for housing, but the impact has been devastating. Her beloved pond, shown on maps for 200 years, was once teeming with life.