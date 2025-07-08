'When I was young and full of beans' - Your Letters: July 8

STREET LIGHTS OF DELIGHT AT NIGHT

I used to walk beneath the stars

On my way to a good night out

When I was young and full of beans

And I had mates and went about

And went about I absolutely did

With a packet of fags an’ a coupla quid

In the pocket of my jacket

In the days when wages came in packets

And records came in sleeves

And winters used to freeze

And the chill and the darkness of the evening

Would call to me like a Siren singing