'When I was young and full of beans' - Your Letters: July 8

PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: An image from our archives dated April 1987, as restoration work is carried out at St John's Church, in Trysull Road, Swindon. The photograph shows church minister Reverend Ralfe Payne checking out the skills of workman and Tony Aston as he gets to work on stonework.

STREET LIGHTS OF DELIGHT AT NIGHT

I used to walk beneath the stars

On my way to a good night out

When I was young and full of beans

And I had mates and went about

And went about I absolutely did

With a packet of fags an’ a coupla quid

In the pocket of my jacket 

In the days when wages came in packets 

And records came in sleeves

And winters used to freeze

And the chill and the darkness of the evening

Would call to me like a Siren singing

