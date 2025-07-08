'When I was young and full of beans' - Your Letters: July 8
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: An image from our archives dated April 1987, as restoration work is carried out at St John's Church, in Trysull Road, Swindon. The photograph shows church minister Reverend Ralfe Payne checking out the skills of workman and Tony Aston as he gets to work on stonework.
STREET LIGHTS OF DELIGHT AT NIGHT
I used to walk beneath the stars
On my way to a good night out
When I was young and full of beans
And I had mates and went about
And went about I absolutely did
With a packet of fags an’ a coupla quid
In the pocket of my jacket
In the days when wages came in packets
And records came in sleeves
And winters used to freeze
And the chill and the darkness of the evening
Would call to me like a Siren singing