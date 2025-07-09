'The current Wimbledon Championships is turning into some kind of celebrity special' - Your Letters: July 9
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: A unique view of Lilleshall Abbey in a photograph submitted by Steve Taylor in 2017. Founded in about 1148, the Augustinian abbey, now cared for by English Heritage, was a private residence after the Reformation, and was severely damaged during the English Civil War.
WIMBLEDON IS A CELEBRITY FEST
I am a bit concerned that the BBC’s coverage of the current Wimbledon Championships is turning into some kind of celebrity special.
Before this year the between point cameras would always focus upon the enjoyments of the crowds.
But in this latest tournament they seem to habitually swing towards The Royal Box so that we can see the rich and the famous, in their best bib and tucker enjoying the action.
Why do celebrities have access to The Royal Box, which also apparently affords them all kinds of perks and privileges, free Panama hats for example?