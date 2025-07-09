'The current Wimbledon Championships is turning into some kind of celebrity special' - Your Letters: July 9

WIMBLEDON IS A CELEBRITY FEST

I am a bit concerned that the BBC’s coverage of the current Wimbledon Championships is turning into some kind of celebrity special.

Before this year the between point cameras would always focus upon the enjoyments of the crowds.

But in this latest tournament they seem to habitually swing towards The Royal Box so that we can see the rich and the famous, in their best bib and tucker enjoying the action.

Why do celebrities have access to The Royal Box, which also apparently affords them all kinds of perks and privileges, free Panama hats for example?