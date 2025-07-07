'Put the brakes on the harms caused by alcohol' - Your Letters: July 7

ALCOHOL PLAN IS FALLING SHORT

After a long and noisy build up full of promise, the Government’s 10-Year Health Plan falls short of delivering the transformative changes we really need to see to put the brakes on the harms caused by alcohol.

Despite the strong evidence-based package of measures put forward for consideration, policies with the greatest potential for preventing harm for millions and saving thousands of lives, such as Minimum Unit Pricing and action to tackle relentless alcohol advertising, have once again been sidelined. If the Government means what it says in wanting the ‘best of the best’, these policies come with proven effectiveness and broad support.

While this is hugely disappointing, it is positive to see a commitment to making health warnings and nutritional information mandatory on alcohol labels. After decades of not being told the whole truth by the self-regulating alcohol industry, any new system should remove this influence and ensure harm reduction is its north star.

And, if new Neighbourhood Health Centres are to be effective in preventing ill-health, they must include alcohol services and training for frontline workers in early identification and support.

We look forward to contributing further evidence and ensuring that policymakers listen to the experiences of the many forms of alcohol harm from across our diverse community. Their viewpoints are essential to the upcoming consultations on labelling, no and low alcohol drinks and the wider plans for the health service.

Millions feel the negative effects of alcohol on our daily lives. But, we’re yet to see bold cross-governmental action that transforms our streets, screens and shelves and supports us to live healthier, better lives. From regulating where, how and when alcohol can be advertised, to putting a stop to the sale of strong cheap alcohol which causes so much harm, these are the policies that can unlock real change. Only then will we shift from treatment to prevention, from stubborn sickness to lasting health and from costly harm to prosperity.