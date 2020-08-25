Letter: Need to improve road safety first

There seems to be a culture of following new ideas not because of necessity, but just because we can do it.

I believe that road safety can be improved by means already at our disposal. More widespread use of speed cameras, especially in urban areas, for instance.

Also making testing procedures for learners more stringent.

Finally, by imposing tougher sentences upon reckless drivers.

If, as anticipated, many people will be seeking work following the pandemic, why not train them up as driving instructors?

Michael Cliff, West Midlands