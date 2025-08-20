'The resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury has given us all in society timely questions' - Your Letters: August 20

QUESTIONS ON BELIEF AND TRUTH

The resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury has given us all in society timely questions about our beliefs, truth and honesty - and how to address these issues.

My own impression is that all of us, without exception, should recognise the duplicity in our own lives and, similarly, realising that he who is without sin should cast the first stone. This does not mean that we should be giving allowances or excuses for all forms of hypocrisy and deceit.

The long history of the human race has shown us our wilful and deliberate failings, and our own weak, pathetic and miserable attempt to correct ourselves and the society we live in.

It is ironic that God has over-ridden our attempts and has singled out those who are despicable and notorious - and converted them, making them examples of His grace and power. They were not merely examples of God's grace, but causes and sources of blessings and influences upon others.