'Donating unwanted pets to feed zoo's predators prompts a question...' - Your Letters: August 19

PYTON QUERY ON ZOO STORY

Peter Rhodes' mention of Aalborg Zoo asking the public to donate unwanted pets in order to feed the zoo's predators prompts a question. Is the method by which donated animals are "gently euthanised" the same as that used when frogs are "lightly killed" for Monty Python's Crunchy Frog in their Whizzo Quality Assortment.

Trevor Howard, West Midlands

FORD TRANSIT'S TURKISH DEAL

Its the 60th anniversary of the iconic Ford Transit van.

Now, anyone that thought being in the EU was a good idea should consider this. Apparently the EU gave Ford an £80 million loan to move Transit production from Great Britain to Turkey, thus closing down the British transit manufacturing in 2013. Think about this carefully. Great Britain was in the EU at the time, but Turkey still is not in the EU, so why would the EU support loss of jobs in a EU country to a non EU country?

Now that we have escaped from the we could start to declare than only Ford Transits made in Great Britain can actually be called Transit vans.

Gordon Edward Fanthom, South Staffs

ANOTHER DAY OF REPEAT, REPEAT