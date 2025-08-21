'They apparently have banned, or shall we say discriminated against people who carry coins' - Your Letters: August 21
DISMAY AT COIN BAD FOR DRIVERS
On Saturday, being a lonely pensioner after losing my wife many years ago, I decided to drive to Bridgnorth to have a nice day out, a round trip of approx. 30 miles.
Upon arriving in Bridgnorth I tried to park in every car park in the town including Severn Park, but apparently Bridgnorth council operates a blanket ban on coins of the realm, ie you need a Visa card to park.
They apparently have banned or shall we say discriminated against people who carry coins in their pockets or purse.
Thus banning you from the town, I was planning a whole day's visit, which was to include the Severn Valley Railway, – but when I drove onto their car park, low and behold, they also only accept Visa cards.
So in all SVR, will never have a visit off me, and Bridgnorth as well. Perhaps they could both erect signs, the size of motorway signs stating, money is not legal in this town.
So all I did on Saturday was drive to Bridgnorth and back, then sit in the kitchen staring at the wall again. Shame on you all.