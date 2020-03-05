Letter: Shrewsbury's name has evolved

Like all words, whether place names or other, over generations they get corrupted into different spellings. Shrewsbury is no exception.

If Michael were to look at John Speed’s 17th century map of our county, he would clearly see that the county town is Shrowesbury.

Therefore, Shrewsbury has evolved from this earlier form, a pronunciation a lot of people still use.

Graham Leddington, Wellington

