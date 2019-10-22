Getting the hump about roads

Why do they keep appearing on more and more roads, creating more pollution and vehicle damage? This can be most expensive and humps are getting deeper.

It is time that pedestrians can cross roads without such steps being taken. Vehicles slowing, and then pulling away, is that climate friendly? No, it’s rubbish.

As I have a small, climate-friendly car, I am having to go miles out of my way to avoid humps, as they would damage my car. I end up using more carbon to simply get to town.

This rubbish needs sorting now. I notice they have been removed from St Margaret Road area of Ludlow.

It is yet another joke, I wonder how many pot holes could be repaired by saving the cost of one hump?

Carol Prince, Salop

