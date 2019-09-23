Accept will of the majority of people

He claims that Brits living abroad would be denied that pleasure when Brexit takes effect.

That is an assumption. Brits worked and lived abroad before the EU without undue problems.

I was offered a job in engineering France in the mid 1960s, so why assume they will be sent home after Brexit?

The EU countries where they live will lose a lot of money if they do. He also states the assumption by many that the EU has kept peace in Europe since the Second World War – when in fact it is NATO. Part of the NATO Treaty says that if any NATO country is attacked all the others will come to its aid.

It was in place long before the EU raised its ugly head.

The main cause of the trouble with Brexit now is because people like Mr Shaw will not accept the democratic result of the referendum, especially those disgraceful members of Parliament who do not know one end of democracy from the other.

Rather than accept the will of the majority of the UK’s voters, the remainers will do anything to stop Brexit.

It is absolutely disgraceful and shows that many Parliamentarians will do whatever they think is expedient rather than what the people want.

Advertising

This is not democracy but tyranny! If parliament is not going to do what the majority wants we might as well dispense with it and appoint a dictator.

Richard Camp, Telford

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.