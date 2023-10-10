LETTER: How will power be supplied?

Eco warriors deem wind generation as the answer to all our prayers. Therefore I wonder if any of them will be kind enough to explain where the electricity will come from on a cold, icy and windless day in the winter please.

I am very eager to find out, as I am sure other readers are as well! I look forward to a comforting revelation to alleviate any concern and anxiety to winter chills.

Dave Haskell, Cardigan

