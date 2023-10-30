LETTER: Spend transport funding wisely

The £200 million for transport infrastructure in Shropshire from the cancellation of HS2 will see the North West Relief Road gobble up approx £84m, with little left to reopen the Gobowen to Oswestry rail line.

How the North West Relief Road could look
In 1983, the M54 was extended by making the A5 a dual carriageway with many blockages, ie roundabouts.

Motorway style junctions would increase capacity for extra cars being generated by house building.

James Gollins, Shrewsbury

