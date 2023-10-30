LETTER: Spend transport funding wisely

In 1983, the M54 was extended by making the A5 a dual carriageway with many blockages, ie roundabouts.
Motorway style junctions would increase capacity for extra cars being generated by house building.
James Gollins, Shrewsbury
