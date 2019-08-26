Ken Clarke is the man

I believe as I have said in previous correspondence, that he should have been thrown into the ring when the Tory party was picking its latest leader.

Ken is father of the house, and a vastly experienced member of Parliament. He is the man who calmly expresses what Britain generally believes to be sensible.

Personally I am totally astonished that Ken has never been Prime Minister. He is a plain speaker and probably the most knowledgeable man in either the Commons or Lords, and it is his Churchillian approach that is greatly needed to finally sort out the present shambles.

Martin Eddies, Shrewsbury

