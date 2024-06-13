Peter Rhodes on tricky questions, a long-lost referee and sitting pretty at the Roadshow

The same edition of Antiques Roadshow also produced an example of a regular dilemma for bargain hunters. If you buy six dining chairs for a fiver each from a charity shop, total £30, what do you do when an expert on AR reveals they are important examples of British design, worth £250 each? Secretly slip the charity shop a few quid? Keep quiet?

Or you might take comfort from a friend of mine who clears houses. He maintains that the only value any item has is how much someone is prepared to pay. In our sofa-grazing age when nobody dines, what price a dining chair?