'Let's turn the negative into a positive!' Clerk's call to celebrate Shrewsbury events after shock flower show cancellation

Helen Ball made the comments after the shock announcement that Shrewsbury Flower show - a fixture in the town's calendar for nearly 150 years - will not be taking place this year.

The Quarry-based event has long been the town's headline act, bringing in thousands of visitors every year.

Writing on social media, Mrs Ball expressed her sadness at the cancellation and queried those who had complained about the cost of attending at the event.

She also spoke of the need to consider the future of the flower show, and what the public want to see as part of the event, as well as supporting the other big festivals and concerts taking place in the town.

She said: "I've read with interest the comments about the flower show and in my role as town clerk and the guardian of the park and one who engages with the [Shropshire] Horticultural Society, I can't convey enough my sadness about its cancellation.

"The show has been part of our town life for as long as anyone can remember and the buzz in the town on show day was always something special.