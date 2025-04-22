Peter Rhodes on birds, bangers and life, but not as we know it
Last week's item on the joys of electric motoring brings this sober reflection from a reader impressed with his new EV's technology but a tad depressed by his fellow humans.
By Peter Rhodes
He explains: “Your smartphone will tell you whether there's a charger at the next service station. But it won't tell you whether some prat has parked a skip in front of it.”
I was alarmed to read one summary of the Supreme Court ruling on sex and gender which said it would have a “seismic” effect on public lavatories. I bet the activists won't take that sitting down.