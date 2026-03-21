'His columns were a breath of fresh air' - Our readers send messages of condolence following death of columnist Peter Rhodes

Much-loved Express & Star columnist Peter Rhodes has died after a short battle with cancer, aged 74.

He was one of this newspaper's most popular writers for more than 40 years and his column was part of the daily routine for thousands of readers.

News of his illness, which was announced in December, sparked a wave of goodwill messages from readers.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 03/02/19Express & Star columnist Peter Rhodes who was speaking at Wolverhampton Art gallery as part of the Wolverhampton Literature Festival.

Now, many readers have sent in their heartfelt messages of condolence as they remember him for his 'intelligence and gentle wit'.

Paul Renwick wrote: "As someone who used to print the E&S, it was the first page I turned to. How he managed to turn out those witticisms every day took some doing. RIP."

Express & Star reader Kelvin Schmelvin said: "His columns were a breath of fresh air."

"How sad. I always loved his gentle wit. Condolences to all concerned," Sue Rogers said.

Adrian Clamp added: "Peter was kind enough to print an article in the Express and Star based on one of my art talks at Wolverhampton art gallery. Sorry to hear this recent news. Thinking of his family."

COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR PIC DAVE BAGNALL 20/11/06Express and Star feature writer Peter Rhodes outside Wolverhampton Magistrates and Juvenile Court.

Michael Slater wrote: "He articulated the thoughts of many of us, with intelligence, humour and fairness. RIP Peter."

Shropshire Star reader Robert Smith wrote: Very sad to hear this news. It was worth buying the paper just to read his thoughts on the state of the world and, in many ways, he was ahead of his time. Genuinely funny while pointing out the absurdities of everyday life, he is someone that a great many people who post on the internet these days could learn a thing or two from."

"R.I.P Peter. My thoughts go to you Sally and your family. Peter was such a gentleman and will be missed by many. I have many good memories of our times on Battlefield tours, and time spent with the TA.xx ," said Polly Hall.

Steve Gill added: "While I corresponded with him occasionally, I never actually met him, but he and I seemed to share the same humour and life outlook... I have missed his wit and observations since he had to cease writing.... and THAT was the power of his pen. Sincere condolences to his family and friends..."

READ MORE: Working with Peter Rhodes was great fun and a huge education - he will be truly missed

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