Peter Rhodes on banners, bands - and have street protests had their day?
Quote of the week? This, from Katharine Birbalsingh, one of Britain's most successful head teachers, forensically demolishing Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson: “As we all know, politicians are not necessarily worthy of their positions.” And who can argue with that?
By Peter Rhodes
According to one report, the number of demonstrators at the weekend pro-Palestine demo in Trafalgar Square was smaller than organisers had hoped for. This is heartening because it suggests the followers have rather more sense than their leaders.
They demonstrated this by staying away from an event which, despite all the denials, could appear insensitive at a time when shocked and frightened British Jews were mourning the dead of the Manchester synagogue attack.