Peter Rhodes on elites, enemies and a tempting trick with a computer

A council in Hertfordshire has rejected plans for a military parade to mark VE Day on May 8 on the grounds that it would be for what one councillor called “the elite". But then wars tend to be fought and won by elites, by the brightest and bravest of their generations, often from opposite ends of society. I once read a comment by an officer in the early weeks of the First World War in 1914 as working class lads went into battle commanded by the upper crust of our public schools. He noted that “it's only the top ten per cent and the bottom ten per cent who are fighting". Britain's armed forces rely heavily on such people - elites, if you wish to call them that. It will be a sad day when we no longer cherish them.

According to documents submitted in his latest High Court case the terrorist group Al Qaeda has called for Prince Harry to be murdered. That is not surprising. In an ill-advised chapter in his book, the prince reckoned he had killed 25 Taliban during his tour of duty in Afghanistan. When Harry complains about the level of security he gets in Britain, does he ever reflect on how much risk he brings on himself? Possibly not. Only a few days ago he jetted in to Ukraine in a “secret” visit which is bound to be seen as supportive of Ukraine - and therefore as a snub to Vladimir Putin and his army of spooks and assassins. Does one prince really need so many enemies?