Peter Rhodes on Red Arrows, curious words and and the curse of subtitlers – again
What could be a more quintessentially English Easter present for one's spouse than a new pair of gardening gloves? Except that, according to the not-so-quintessentially English packaging, the ones I bought are “soft, comfortable and lite.” Lite? Always good to start the column with a harrumph.
By Peter Rhodes
More curious words as the curse of the subtitlers strikes again. In the recent screening of Mysteries of the Bayeux Tapestry (BBC4), the subtitles twice referred to it as “the bio Tapestry.” Sounds like a tapestry that washes itself.
Why all the fuss about replacing the Red Arrows' T1 trainer jets with some newer model? The question is, why bother replacing them at all?