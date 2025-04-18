Peter Rhodes on space travel, a Greenland deal and a drain unblocker's joke

And that's quite enough female-astronaut mockery for the time being. Who would have dreamed that this week's historic hop by Katy Perry and Co would have unleashed so much male envy, sneering and all-round unpleasantness? People seem to have entirely missed the point of this mission.

It was never intended to push back the frontiers of space exploration. Its aim is to normalise the idea of space tourism, to show that space is no longer the preserve of highly-trained astronauts but can be experienced by any ordinary trippers who can afford it, just like a typical flight from Brum to Alicante.

The next leap forward for Blue Origin will be some brainless passenger turning up drunk, fighting the cabin crew for the last tube of Pringles and being carted off by the cops. Such is the march of progress.