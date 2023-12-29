Peter Rhodes looks back on 2023 and how the year unfolded in this column

FEBRUARY: In the row over Roald Dahl being rewritten by “inclusivity ambassadors,” does it really matter? It's a kid's book, not the Holy Bible.

MARCH: HSBC has enough money to take over the Silicon Valley Bank but not enough money to keep my local branch open.

APRIL: A boat-hire firm on the Norfolk Broads has banned alcohol from its vessels. Watch out for trippers loading the vacuum flask marked: “Dad's special orange juice.”