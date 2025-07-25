Peter Rhodes on thunder, grandparents and bumping into that nice Mr Osbourne
Take a look around every street, mall and park as this school holiday enters its second week and ask yourself this: when the creators of the Welfare State set to work on the great project back in the 1940s, did they ever foresee a society which could never function properly without grandparents?
Yesterday I mentioned being close to a couple of recent lightning strikes. After the second one, I felt a dull ache in my back. A day later it felt like someone was trying to remove my shoulder blade with a crowbar.
A little online research produces this: “Muscle pain associated with storms can be due to a combination of factors, primarily changes in barometric pressure and temperature.” First I've heard of it. All grisly lightning-related anecdotes gratefully accepted.