Peter Rhodes on a royal birthday, religion in politics and how technology is replacing the Almighty
Ask your search engine: “What are the benefits of modern technology?” and you'll probably come across something like this artificial intelligence-generated response: “Technology has revolutionised communication, enabling instant connection with anyone, anywhere in the world.”
By Peter Rhodes
Ah, but it can do so much more, as Andy Byron, ironically head of a tech company, can testify. In his case, technology in the shape of a “kiss camera” caught him embracing a colleague at a Coldplay concert in the States. The images went global and Mr Byron has since resigned. The technology claims yet another scalp.
The technology is omnipotent, following our every move, logging every sin. New technology is taking the place not merely of old technology but of God.