Peter Rhodes on lightning, speeding and an unasked question at the BBC
I have experienced two close lightning strikes in the past few days, one so close that one could hear the air hiss and crackle before the flash.
Funny stuff, lightning. It has all sorts of strange effects. Like the one noted by a very pregnant lady as a dozen of us storm-dodgers huddled for safety in a gift shop. “That made my baby jump,” she announced, stroking her tum as the bolt struck almost overhead.
A rash of reports about speeding fines and bans for celebrities is worrying. If celebs are being nicked at a greater rate then ever, it presumably means ordinary people are, too. This is hardly surprising. The imposition of 20mph limits across the UK and a widespread 30mph limit in Wales may make a quick buck for the Exchequer but what is the long-term effect on our economy of banning huge numbers of drivers from British roads, especially professional drivers who are so vulnerable?