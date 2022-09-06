Live: Final speech from Boris Johnson before Liz Truss takes over as PM

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson

Britain’s 56th prime minister will take office on Tuesday afternoon on a day of speeches bookending an official audience with the Queen.

In a break with tradition, Liz Truss and outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go to Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace, to meet the monarch for the handover of power.

The flights to Scotland, as well as a forecast for heavy rain, means some of the usual timings of the day have been adjusted, with Mr Johnson expected to give his farewell speech outside No 10 at 7.30am.

7.15am

A number of key allies and supporters have already been pencilled in for some of the most senior roles in Liz Truss’s cabinet which should begin to formed later on Tuesday, including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who is widely expected to be given the crucial role of chancellor.

If confirmed he will have the task of delivering on her promised “bold” plan to deal with surging energy bills which have plunged households and businesses into crisis.

Other key appointments are expected to include Attorney General Suella Braverman, who is tipped for promotion to home secretary, and Education Secretary James Cleverly, who is expected to be the new foreign secretary.

Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary who is described as Ms Truss’s closest friend at Westminster, is thought to be in line to become health secretary while Ben Wallace is expected to remain as Defence Secretary.

7.05am

A lectern is placed outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/P)A

The lectern bearing the crest of state has been brought out to the front of Downing Street ahead of Boris Johnson’s farewell speech of his premiership.

7.02am

Media gather outside 10 Downing Street ahead of Boris Johnson’s departure (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

7am

Under normal circumstances, the pomp and drama of the royal appointment is mostly confined to London over the course of an afternoon, with the outgoing premier making a statement outside No 10 before a short car ride to Buckingham Palace.

But this time, the departing and incoming prime ministers will both have to make the 500-mile journey to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire retreat.

Mr Johnson is expected to leave Downing Street for the last time after his farewell address at 7.30am.

The Queen welcomed newly elected leader of the Conservative Party Boris Johnson on July 24 2019 (PA)

Mr Johnson and Ms Truss are expected to fly to Aberdeen on separate planes, with the current Prime Minister expected to arrive at the door of Balmoral Castle at 11.20am to formally tender his resignation.

Once he has left, the new Tory leader will be invited in.

Ms Truss is due to arrive at Balmoral at 12.10pm, when she will be appointed prime minister and asked to form an administration.