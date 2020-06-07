Sudden death at Shropshire army base investigated

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at an army base in Shropshire.

The body was discovered at Clive Barracks in Tern Hill on Sunday morning.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told PA news agency that the circumstances of the death are being investigated.

“It is with great sympathy that we can confirm the death of an individual at Clive Barracks,” they said.

“The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends.”

Clive Barracks is the current base of the 1st battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment.