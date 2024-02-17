'Ongoing incident' closes A53 in north Shropshire with drivers urged to find other routes
Part of a major Shropshire A-road has been closed due to an 'ongoing incident'.
By Megan Jones
West Mercia Police has said officers are currently dealing with an incident on the A53 near the Hodnet bypass, close to Market Drayton.
In a statement the force said: "The road is currently closed whilst officers deal with the situation. People are being asked to avoid the area and to find alternative routes."
The force's Operations & Communications Centre also said the road was closed between Hodnet and the Tern Hill roundabout, where the A53 meets the A41.
