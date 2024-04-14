Late night crash closes road

The incident took place on the A53 at the junction for Lostford – between Hodnet and the Tern Hill roundabout, according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They were called at around 11.42pm yesterday.

Three fire crews, including the rescue tender, were scrambled from Market Drayton and Wellington.

The incident involved one saloon, with crews reporting that no one was trapped as a result of the crash.

The crews made the vehicle electrically safe and finished at the scene shortly after midnight.

Police had warned the public the road was closed, and announced that it had re-opened at around 2.30am.