Motorcyclist admits being 'stupid' after being caught riding at 115mph on notorious A-road

A motorcyclist admitted being stupid after he was caught riding along 115mph along a notorious cross-country road.

By David Stubbings
A police officer caught David Gittings riding at 115mph

David Gittings, from Walsall, made the admission to a police officer after being caught on the A41 at Hinstock on July 13 last year.

The 45-year-old was riding a Suzuki GSXR 750 north towards Tern Hill when he was clocked doing the triple-digit speed in a 60mph zone by a police officer with a speed camera. He then informed a colleague, PC Marc Tillsley, who was nearby on an unmarked police motorcycle carrying out patrols along the A41 between Newport and Whitchurch.

