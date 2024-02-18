Three arrests after 'vehicles with horse boxes' block A53 for several hours

Officers were called to the A53 Hodnet bypass at around 7.10am on Saturday, with the road between Hodnet and Tern Hill closed for several hours.

West Mercia Police how now said three men aged 24, 37 and 40 were arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. They remained in custody on Sunday afternoon, while a dispersal notice has been placed on the area until Monday morning.