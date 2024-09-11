Road signs stolen from verges around the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The authority said signs have been reported stolen on the B5476 Wem to Shrewsbury Road, the B4383 in Lydham, the A5112 Sutton Road roundabout, A458 Old Potts Way roundabout and the B5061 Norton to Atcham.

However, they fear more signs could have been taken and are appealing for people to report missing signs they have noticed.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: “A number of road signs appear to have been stolen from highway verges across the county – including chevron signs which warn motorists of potential hazards.

“There may be missing signs in other locations that we're not aware of. So please be careful, and let us know if you’re aware of any other missing signs."

Chevron signs are included in the thefts

Anybody who wants to report a missing or stolen road sign should visit the council's reporting portal at: improvingyourroads.shropshire.gov.uk/