'Lifeline' bus linking north Shropshire with city to remain as new operator takes over

Cheshire West and Chester Council has announced that the number 41 bus service between Chester, Tattenhall, Malpas and Whitchurch will continue for another year.

The new operator, D&G Bus, will be operating the route from Monday on behalf of the authority, taking over from Aintree Coachline.

Despite rising costs, the council said they are "committed to providing the service for local communities" so the service is now provided through its Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus (BSIP+) funding.

Cheshire West and Chester Council leader, Councillor Louise Gittins, said: “The service 41 is a lifeline for many people who live in communities adjacent to the A41, and is important for journeys to work, shopping, medical appointments as well as playing a key role in helping young people get to and from schools."

The authority said that fares will be "competitive" and that they have approached the Department for Transport to enquire if the service can be included in the £2 maximum single fare scheme which applies until the end of the year.

A special £3 day ticket will also be available for anyone up to their nineteenth birthday and a £12 scholar’s weekly ticket - a ticket for those in full-time education - can also be used on Saturdays.

The timetable can be found on the D&G Bus website.